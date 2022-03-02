Encompass Health Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Encompass Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Larew forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

EHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average is $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,594,000 after buying an additional 145,130 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after buying an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,580,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

