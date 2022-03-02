Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SKLZ. Wedbush decreased their target price on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. decreased their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.36.

SKLZ opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. Skillz has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Skillz’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Skillz by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 1,124,737 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Skillz by 3,064.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 232,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Skillz by 3,092.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,352 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Skillz by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

