B. Riley Cuts XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Price Target to $100.00

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

XPEL stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. XPEL has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average is $71.08.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,229,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,089,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,400 shares of company stock worth $17,738,222. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,464,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,306,000 after purchasing an additional 502,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 15.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,195,000 after acquiring an additional 160,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after acquiring an additional 195,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

