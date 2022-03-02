Hedera Hashgraph 24-Hour Volume Tops $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.81 or 0.00194516 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00025666 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00023579 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.27 or 0.00356497 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00055424 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HBARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.