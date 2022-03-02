PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Raised to $84.00 at MKM Partners

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by MKM Partners from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDCE. TD Securities boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.56.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,003,730 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

