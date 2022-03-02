VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$1.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on VICI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.65.

NYSE:VICI opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after buying an additional 233,111 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,063,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after buying an additional 60,276 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,091,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,864,000 after buying an additional 55,071 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after buying an additional 20,004 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

