Citigroup Lowers Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Price Target to $15.00

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.26% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. Full Truck Alliance has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,593,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,037,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,594,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,192,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $82,217,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

