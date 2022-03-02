Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.79 billion-$3.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.

FLS stock opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77. Flowserve has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

Several research firms have commented on FLS. Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,704,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,559,000 after purchasing an additional 99,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 59,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 187.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 258,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 69,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.