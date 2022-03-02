UBS Group Upgrades Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) to Neutral

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HYLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

HYLN opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $724.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyliion will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward E. Olkkola purchased 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $136,031. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 44,031 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 926,384 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,388,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 4,138.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

