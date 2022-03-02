CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Mizuho

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 19.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 29,626.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

