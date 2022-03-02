Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth $28,770,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 436.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,945,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,795,000 after buying an additional 3,210,120 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,474,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,341,000 after buying an additional 2,883,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,205,000 after buying an additional 2,216,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

