Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 157,627 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,627 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,883,000 after buying an additional 426,296 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,658,000 after purchasing an additional 738,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,759,000 after purchasing an additional 132,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $162.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $224.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

