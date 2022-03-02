First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 2,563 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $566,491.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCW. Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. FIG Partners raised Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE MCW opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.09. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

