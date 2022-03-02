MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Declares Dividend of GBX 6

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 686.54 ($9.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £400.29 million and a P/E ratio of 10.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 727.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 766.72. MJ Gleeson has a 12-month low of GBX 646.73 ($8.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 910 ($12.21). The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.75) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.76) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.