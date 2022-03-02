Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Textron’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Textron has a payout ratio of 1.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Textron to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.7%.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Textron has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,585,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,421,000 after purchasing an additional 40,588 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Textron by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,250,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,547,000 after purchasing an additional 86,655 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,753,000 after purchasing an additional 128,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 39.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after buying an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,804,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

