Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
Dana has a payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dana to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.
NYSE DAN opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Dana has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.39.
About Dana (Get Rating)
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
