Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 24 Per Share

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s previous dividend of $10.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RIII opened at GBX 2,373.70 ($31.85) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £174.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public has a 1-year low of GBX 2,220 ($29.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,796.30 ($37.52). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,582.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,608.64.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

