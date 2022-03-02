Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 24 Per Share

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s previous dividend of $10.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
RIII opened at GBX 2,373.70 ($31.85) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £174.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public has a 1-year low of GBX 2,220 ($29.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,796.30 ($37.52). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,582.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,608.64.
