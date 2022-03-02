Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 2.06. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HGV. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

