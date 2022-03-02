Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,211 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,841 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $214.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.07. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.63 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

