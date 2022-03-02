BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 21,049 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 21.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,787,000.

NYSE BIT opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

