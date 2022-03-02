Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,443 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAGG. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000.

Get iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

EAGG stock opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.49 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.