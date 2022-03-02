Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at $93,000.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

About Spectrum Brands (Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.