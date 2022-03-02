BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BTGOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 235 ($3.15) to GBX 240 ($3.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

Get BT Group alerts:

BT Group stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. BT Group has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.