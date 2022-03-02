Citigroup Boosts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $27.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.18% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.
NYSE:JWN opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
