OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OMVKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($74.16) to €70.00 ($78.65) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

OMVKY opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.19. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $66.79.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

