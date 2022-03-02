Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Increased to $173.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.92.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $149.72 on Wednesday. Chevron has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $149.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,467 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Chevron by 728.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 456,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 401,025 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

