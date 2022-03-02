Cubiex (CBIX) Market Cap Tops $83,378.08

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $83,378.08 and approximately $10.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cubiex has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Cubiex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cubiex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00042897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.05 or 0.06781423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,031.74 or 1.00098231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00044116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002738 BTC.

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com

Cubiex Coin Trading

