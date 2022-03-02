BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $50.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BIGC. raised BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.13.

BIGC opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.92.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

