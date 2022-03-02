Waves 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.63 Billion (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Waves has a total market cap of $2.01 billion and approximately $1.63 billion worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded 101.4% higher against the dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $18.72 or 0.00042557 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014919 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004466 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001125 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 107,628,700 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official website is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

Buying and Selling Waves

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WAVESUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.