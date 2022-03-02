Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

