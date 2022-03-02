FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tutor Perini Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tutor Perini in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.12.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $474.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,170,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,135,000 after purchasing an additional 485,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,882,000 after purchasing an additional 106,826 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,766,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,216,000 after purchasing an additional 57,913 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 3.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,021,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 943,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the period. 66.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tutor Perini news, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $6,387,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.78%.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

