Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

Shares of CHD opened at $96.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $104.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 32,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $3,132,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 821,405 shares of company stock worth $77,742,187. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

