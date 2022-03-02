BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the January 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 467,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 32,477 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 20,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 77,686 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 131,701 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 235,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period.

Shares of BGT stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

