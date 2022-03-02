The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the January 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 34,118 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 56.6% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GRX opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.