Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RMBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $26.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.75 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,152,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,098,000 after buying an additional 610,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,834,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,086,000 after acquiring an additional 104,072 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,120,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,495,000 after purchasing an additional 62,747 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Rambus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,075,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $85,872,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

