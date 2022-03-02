Piper Sandler Cuts Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target to $17.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Alphatec stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $235,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Hochberg bought 5,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Alphatec by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

