Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.89 on Monday. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $828,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,015 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,113. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,798 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,222,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,846 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,838,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,726 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,790,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,159 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

