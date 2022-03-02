Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Luminar Technologies, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Luminar Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

LAZR has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.99% and a negative net margin of 745.01%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Fennimore bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 139,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,741 in the last 90 days. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 243.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,574,000 after acquiring an additional 858,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 946.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 75,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 478,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 240,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

