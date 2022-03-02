SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 146,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,217,603 shares.The stock last traded at $40.53 and had previously closed at $40.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

