Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Down to $66.05

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.05, but opened at $62.89. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $62.85, with a volume of 17,151 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €75.00 ($84.27) to €82.00 ($92.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($76.40) to €70.00 ($78.65) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($82.02) to €78.00 ($87.64) in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 318,572 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,290,000 after buying an additional 29,389 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.