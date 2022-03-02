Berenberg Bank Lowers XP Power (LON:XPP) Price Target to GBX 5,600

XP Power (LON:XPP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,225 ($83.52) to GBX 5,600 ($75.14) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($87.21) price target on shares of XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of XPP opened at GBX 4,100 ($55.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £805.32 million and a PE ratio of 21.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,841.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,117.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14. XP Power has a 1 year low of GBX 3,823.25 ($51.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,779.38 ($77.54).

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

