Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Village Farms International from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

Shares of VFF opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.72 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.10. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

