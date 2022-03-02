DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DTM shares. Morgan Stanley cut DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in DT Midstream by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

