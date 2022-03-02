Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has raised its dividend by 61.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 70.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

NYSE SOI opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $443.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.75 and a beta of 1.62. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

