SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Lowered to $360.00 at Credit Suisse Group

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $405.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $384.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $316.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.41 and a beta of 0.40. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.20 and its 200 day moving average is $343.36.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 10.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 86.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,915,000 after acquiring an additional 52,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 81.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 100,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,003,000 after acquiring an additional 44,927 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

