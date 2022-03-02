Elysian Tops One Day Volume of $119,932.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $117,056.88 and approximately $119,932.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Elysian Profile

Elysian is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

