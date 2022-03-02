Credit Suisse Group Lowers Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target to €61.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €66.00 ($74.16) to €61.00 ($68.54) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($68.54) to €57.00 ($64.04) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.19.
FMS stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
