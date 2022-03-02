Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Accell Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €53.00 ($59.55) to €58.00 ($65.17) in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

OTCMKTS:ACGPF opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. Accell Group has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $67.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14.

About Accell Group (Get Rating)

Accell Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of bicycles. It operates through the following segments: Bikes, Parts, and Corporate. Its brands include Batavus, Sparta, Winora, Tunturi, and Raleigh. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Accell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.