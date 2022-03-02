Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Accell Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €53.00 ($59.55) to €58.00 ($65.17) in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
OTCMKTS:ACGPF opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. Accell Group has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $67.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14.
Accell Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of bicycles. It operates through the following segments: Bikes, Parts, and Corporate. Its brands include Batavus, Sparta, Winora, Tunturi, and Raleigh. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.
