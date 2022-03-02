Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 573.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 26.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth $4,652,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 153.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $145.79 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.35.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Alan F. Harris purchased 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

