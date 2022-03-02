Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,307.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 35,685 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 26.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 85,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

C opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $118.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

